3 suspects sought in Mississauga sexual assault investigation
by News Staff
Posted Mar 10, 2020 5:33 am EDT
A screengrab of video showing three suspects wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Mississauga, March 1, 2020. YOUTUBE/Peel Regional Police
Peel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
The alleged incident happened just before 4 a.m. on March 1 in the area of Dixie Road and Aimco Boulevard, near Eglinton Avenue East.
It was reported that the victim was at a nightclub in the area. After the club closed, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted.
The victim was found in a distraught state near the nightclub, suffering minor injuries.
Police say it’s believed the suspects were at the club earlier that evening.
Security video of the suspects can be seen below.
VIDEO
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is being asked to contact Peel police’s special investigations unit.
