Man, woman, 2 children found shot dead at Dallas hotel

DALLAS — A man, a woman and two childrenwere found shot dead Tuesday in a hotel room in far north Dallas.

At a news conference, Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said officers were called to the Staybridge Suites on Dallas North Tollway shortly after 3 p.m. and found the man, 41;, woman, 31; and two children dead of obvious gunshot wounds. The children’s ages and the relationship of the four have not been confirmed.

The hotel management said the four had been guests for about a week, but their stay was to expire Tuesday. Hall said that when managers attempted to enter the room, they heard a gunshot ring out. She said murder-suicide is suspected but an investigation continues into details and motive.

The Associated Press

