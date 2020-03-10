Loading articles...

Kentucky Real ID location opens in Morehead to serve region

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Kentucky has a new location where residents can apply for a Real ID driver’s license, the state said.

The Rowan County office opened Monday to residents statewide and is located at 126 Bradley Ave. in Morehead. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, the Transportation Cabinet said in a news release.

The state already had Real ID offices in Frankfort and Madisonville that serve as regional application sites. Offices in Paducah, Bowling Green and Somerset are intended to serve residents of their own counties but will expand to serve their regions eventually.

Real ID requirements go into effect Oct. 1. Real ID-compliant cards will be required for U.S. air travel and military base access. Anyone who does not have a Real ID license can use a passport or military ID instead.

To apply for a Real ID license, applicants must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a driver’s license, permit or identification card.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:50 AM
COLLISION - #SB400 at 407. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:45 AM
Good Tuesday morning. Rain and falling temperatures for #Toronto GTA. Your full forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more