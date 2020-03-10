Human Society wants better fire protection in barns to stop animal deaths

Canada’s Humane Society wants Ottawa to require better fire protection in barns to help prevent the deaths of many thousands of animals every year.

The society says in a report that nearly 750,000 chickens, pigs, cows and other animals have burned to death in barn fires since 2015.

It says that’s not only tragic for the animals, but hard on the farmers who care for them.

It estimates the economic loss to be at least $165 million over the last five years.

The society says measures such as sprinkler systems and onsite water storage should be considered for buildings that house animals.

The report says Canada has no rules on fire safety for such buildings.

The report comes as the National Research Council closes public consultations on changes to Canada’s building codes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020

The Canadian Press