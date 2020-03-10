How Foodora couriers made history with their fight to join a union

In today’s Big Story podcast, in what’s being called an historic precedent, Foodora couriers in Ontario recently won the right to join a union. The food delivery app calls its couriers “independent entrepreneurs”, but the workers disagree with that term, citing low wages, unreliable work hours, and safety issues on the job.

What went into this fight? And what could this win mean for the future of Foodora and other food delivery services?

GUEST: Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Work and Wealth Reporter, The Toronto Star

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.