Loading articles...

How Foodora couriers made history with their fight to join a union

In today’s Big Story podcast, in what’s being called an historic precedent, Foodora couriers in Ontario recently won the right to join a union. The food delivery app calls its couriers “independent entrepreneurs”, but the workers disagree with that term, citing low wages, unreliable work hours, and safety issues on the job.

What went into this fight? And what could this win mean for the future of Foodora and other food delivery services?

GUEST: Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Work and Wealth Reporter, The Toronto Star

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:44 AM
Two right lanes now blocked west of Bronte. Police on scene. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:45 AM
Good Tuesday morning. Rain and falling temperatures for #Toronto GTA. Your full forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more