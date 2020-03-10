Loading articles...

Final report from Muskrat Falls inquiry released to the public in St. John's

Peter Ralph, lawyer for the Newfoundland and Labrador department of justice and public safety during a press conference on Thursday, February 5, 2020 at the House of Assembly as the provincial government announces that although they have received the final report into the Muskrat Falls Inquiry from Commissioner Richard Leblanc, they will not be releasing the details just yet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government is set to release the report from an inquiry into the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

Premier Dwight Ball and Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady will address the media this afternoon about the six-volume report, titled “Muskrat Falls: A Misguided Project.”

The inquiry led by Supreme Court Justice Richard LeBlanc ran hearings from fall 2018 through last summer looking into cost and schedule overruns of the $12.7-billion dam on Labrador’s Lower Churchill River.

The provincial government received the report last Thursday and it was reviewed by government lawyers for legal sensitivities before its public release. 

The megaproject’s costs have essentially doubled since it was sanctioned in 2012 and it now accounts for about a third of the province’s debt.

Some witnesses over the course of the inquiry suggested estimates were intentionally downplayed and many officials, including former premiers, denied seeing key information about risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
#WBGardiner approaching Spadina, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Radar up to 7:59am March 10. A super soggy start but we will dry out through the afternoon
Latest Weather
Read more