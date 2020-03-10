Shots fired during Etobicoke home invasion

Police are searching for suspects after two males allegedly broke into a home in Etobicoke and stole a car overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lafferty Street and Persimmon Court, near Renforth Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a home invasion.

Police said the suspects broke into the home, stole several items and then ran out of the house. The homeowner suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery and was taken to hospital.

The suspects then stole the homeowner’s vehicle and fled the scene. At some point shots were fired but it’s believed no one was injured.

The vehicle was abandoned nearby and police say the suspects fled the area on foot.

The suspects are both described as male, black, wearing face masks and armed with handguns.

Police believe security cameras in the area may have captured the incident.

“Our uniformed officers are here, they’re conducting a canvas, we’re looking for video. We’re trying to determine what happened. We’ve got three vehicles here that we’re going to be seizing, as well as the evidence that’s on the ground (in the area),” Insp. Jim Gotell explained.

Police said there were three people in the home at the time of the robbery.

The area will be closed off for most of the morning while police continue to investigate.