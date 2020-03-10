Loading articles...

Shots fired during Etobicoke home invasion

Last Updated Mar 10, 2020 at 6:23 am EDT

A vehicle damaged and police at the scene of a home invasion in Etobicoke, March 10, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Police are searching for suspects after two males allegedly broke into a home in Etobicoke and stole a car overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lafferty Street and Persimmon Court, near Renforth Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a home invasion.

Police said the suspects broke into the home, stole several items and then ran out of the house. The homeowner suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery and was taken to hospital.

The suspects then stole the homeowner’s vehicle and fled the scene. At some point shots were fired but it’s believed no one was injured.

The vehicle was abandoned nearby and police say the suspects fled the area on foot.

The suspects are both described as male, black, wearing face masks and armed with handguns.

Police believe security cameras in the area may have captured the incident.

“Our uniformed officers are here, they’re conducting a canvas, we’re looking for video. We’re trying to determine what happened. We’ve got three vehicles here that we’re going to be seizing, as well as the evidence that’s on the ground (in the area),” Insp. Jim Gotell explained.

Police said there were three people in the home at the time of the robbery.

The area will be closed off for most of the morning while police continue to investigate.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#NB400 north of the 401, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:15 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER for #Toronto GTA for Tuesday March 10. Not an all day rain but you definitely need the rain…
Latest Weather
Read more