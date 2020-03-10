Loading articles...

Environment leaders say feds need to push sustainability as budget nears

OTTAWA — Environment leaders are warning the federal Liberals not to turn away from their plan to build the next federal budget around climate change, despite global economic uncertainty as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.

The executive director of the Climate Action Network Canada says she understands there will be a temptation to “double down on the status quo.”

But Catherine Abreu says the next decade will define Canada’s role in a new global green economy.

A coalition of environment, labour, social justice, Indigenous and faith-based organizations are on Parliament Hill this morning urging Ottawa to focus the budget on renewable energy and clean technology, not fossil fuels.

Abreu says providing investment support to encourage Canadian banks to put money into clean energy, as well as training to prepare workers for new kinds of employment, are essential.

Abreu says overhauling Canada’s homes and buildings to make them energy-efficient could be a massive job-creation moment for the entire country all by itself.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
#WBGardiner approaching Spadina, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Radar up to 7:59am March 10. A super soggy start but we will dry out through the afternoon
Latest Weather
Read more