Coachella, Stagecoach festival postponed amid coronavirus concerns
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 10, 2020 7:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 10, 2020 at 7:27 pm EDT
The crowd gathers to watch US rapper Pusha T perform on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, near Palm Springs, California, USA, 21 April 2019. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Southern California have been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
The festival is organized by concert promoter Goldenvoice, which released a statement Tuesday saying it will be rescheduled for two weekends in October.
Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean had been scheduled to headline the April festival, which attracts tens of thousands to the desert community of Indio, California, and the nearby cities of Palm Springs and Rancho Mirago.
The festival is held over two weekends has a reputation for eye-popping performances, including Beyonce’s 2018 set that became the Netflix film “Homecoming,” and the 2012 debut of a “hologram” of late rapper Tupac Shakur. This year’s festival was set to reunite Rage Against the Machine — which performed at the first Coachella festival in 1999.
Goldenvoice also puts on the country music festival Stagecoach in Indio. This year’s Stagecoach was scheduled to be held April 24-26 and with the headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church, but will be postoned to Oct 23, 24, and 25.
Two people infected with COVID-19 have died in California.