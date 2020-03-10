Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cenovus cuts 2020 capital spending plan, lowers production guidance for the year
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 10, 2020 8:40 am EDT
The Cenovus logo seen at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on November 15, 2017. Cenovus Energy Inc. says it is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by about 32 per cent due to the recent plunge in world oil prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. says it is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by 32 per cent due to the recent plunge in world oil prices.
The company says it now plans between $900 million and $1 billion in total capital spending this year, down from earlier plans for between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion.
The price of oil collapsed on Monday over a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia regarding plans to cut oil production.
The fight between the major oil producers compounded worries about lower demand due to slower economic growth as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Cenovus says it is also temporarily suspending its crude-by-rail program and deferring final investment decisions on major growth projects.
It says total production this year is expected come in between 432,000 and 486,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from its earlier guidance for between 472,000 and 496,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.