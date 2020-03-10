Loading articles...

Army investigates paratrooper's death at Alaska base

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Army officials in Alaska say a paratrooper has died after being found unresponsive in his barracks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson over the weekend.

Officials say the death of 23-year-old Spc. Jason Alexander Thomas is being investigated by the Army’s criminal investigation division.

Thomas, of Philadelphia, was was found unresponsive Saturday and transported to a base hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Army.

Thomas joined the Army in March 2016. He served at Fort Benning and Fort Stewart in Georgia before arriving in Alaska in April 2019. In Alaska, he was assigned to the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 app. Morningside express - stalled truck remains on the right shoulder, but the right lane has reope…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:15 PM
Not a bad humpday Wednesday in #Toronto. Temperatures back to seasonal. Mainly cloudy with sunny breaks. Very sligh…
Latest Weather
Read more