What happens after you break the ‘glass ceiling’?

In today’s Big Story podcast, when you look at who sits in positions of power in Canada, you won’t see very many women. In 2018, they held just ten percent of executive positions in the country’s 100 largest publicly traded companies. That same year they accounted for only 26 percent of Canada’s MPs and 29 percent of MPPs.

For those who do make it? The view from the top isn’t perfect. Women in power are still subjected to the same harassment and sexism that exists on the rungs below. And they aren’t there for very long.

Women have fought hard for equal rights and representation, but more progress can’t come fast enough. So what’s stopping women from getting to the top and staying there? And how do we change it?

GUEST: Lauren McKeon, author of No More Nice Girls

