Woman accused of helping husband flee arrested at US border

SIDNEY, Iowa — The wife of a man accused of pushing his wife’s alleged lover off the top of a grain bin in southwest Iowa has been arrested trying to return from Mexico, authorities said.

Anahi Andrade, 27, was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas, and returned to the Fremont County Jail in Sidney, Iowa, authorities said. She’s charged with aiding and abetting her husband’s flight to avoid prosecution.

That’s one of the allegations levelled against her husband, Pedro Andrade, 37. He’s also been charged with attempted murder and wilful injury.

The court records don’t list an attorney for Anahi Andrade. Pedro Andrade’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

A Fremont County court document says Pedro Andrade’s co-worker survived his 60-foot (18.3-meter) fall Oct. 10 as he and other workers were dismantling a grain bin in Hamburg. He told an investigator that Pedro Andrade had found out that Anahi Andrade and the co-worker were having an affair.

Pedro Andrade was found last month outside Medina, Mexico, and returned to Iowa.

The Associated Press

