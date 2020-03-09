Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: Software pushed jet's nose down 4 times before crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 9, 2020 10:39 am EDT
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 27, 2019 file photo taken with a fish-eye lens, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane sits on the assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing's 737 assembly facility, in Renton, Wash. When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, March 10, 2020, the one-year anniversary of the crash, they are likely to place the blame on the jet's automated flight control system as well as on the pilots and their training, but it's unclear yet which side will bear the brunt. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Software designed to stop an aerodynamic stall activated four times as Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled to control their Boeing 737 Max 8 shortly before the jet slammed into the ground on March 10, 2019.
That’s one of many findings in an interim report on the crash released Monday by Ethiopia’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The report came out just a day before the one-year anniversary of the crash, which killed all 157 people on board.
The report makes safety recommendations and gives clues to the cause, but an analysis won’t be done until the final report, which is expected later this year.
The software called MCAS pushes the nose of the plane down. That touched off the pilots’ desperate struggle to regain control of the plane.
The report also blames a faulty sensor reading that led to the cascading events that brought the plane down. And it says that pilots should have received simulator training on what to do if the flight-control system malfunctions.
One of Boeing’s biggest selling points for the Max was that it was essentially the same as older 737s and therefore no simulator training was needed to switch to the new aircraft.