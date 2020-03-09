Nothing dangerous in suspicious packages outside Union Station

Toronto police say they found nothing dangerous in two packages found outside Union Station on Monday evening.

Police were called to Bay and Front streets in the middle of the evening rush hour shortly after 5:15 p.m. after a GO Transit explosives detection dog indicated the packages may be suspicious.

Officers located two suspicious packages next to one another outside the station.

The police’s explosives disposal unit was on scene to investigate and the packages were scanned and then opened. They contained clothing and containers and were deemed to be safe.

The Bay Street entrance to Union station was closed and the intersection was shut down, but both have since been reopened.