Pearl Jam postpones spring tour over coronavirus concerns

American rock band Pearl Jam has announced that they are postponing their spring tour this year due to concerns over COVID-19.

The band was set to embark on the international tour later this month, with Toronto being the first stop.

Pearl Jam broke the news on their website with a statement that reads in part:

“It is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements…this scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level.”

The Seattle-based band added that the city has been hit hard and “what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone.” They also criticized the lack of clear messages from the U.S. government regarding people’s safety and ability to go to work.

“Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead,” they said.

The band also offered its apologies for the postponement, and says Ticketmaster will be in touch with customers shortly. Tickets will be honoured for the new dates