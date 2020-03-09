Loading articles...

All eyes on Ontario teachers: some set for bargaining, others plan more strikes

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks in Toronto on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

This week could be a key one in the ongoing and contentious contract talks between Ontario teachers and the government.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the ball is now in the unions’ courts, after he made concessions on two major issues.

He offered to increase average high school class sizes from 22 last year to 23 next year — instead of the government’s original target of 28 — and allow an opt-out for e-learning courses the Tories previously said would be mandatory.

Two unions — representing high school teachers and educators in the French system — have now suspended strikes for the next few weeks, though the high school teachers say their move is because of March Break.

There may be signs of progress in negotiations with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, as they were at the bargaining table with the government for three days last week and are set to resume talks today.

But the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says it will announce its next phase of strike action today.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Westney, the two right lanes are blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:51 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Beautiful full moon this Monday morning (March 9) It’s the worm moon! Clouds increase for #Toronto GTA. Mild Guaranteed…
Latest Weather
Read more