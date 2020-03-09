Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (14,514.24, down 1,660.78 points).

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down $4.08, or 51.65 per cent, to $3.82 on 22.7 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Energy. Down $3.10, or 55.56 per cent, to $2.48 on 18.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down three cents, or 3.26 per cent, to 89 cents on 17.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $5.96, or 17.78 per cent, to $27.56 on 16.8 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down $1.26, or 43.3 per cent, to $1.65 on 16.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $8.28, or 16.24 per cent, to $42.70 on 14.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSX:ESI). Down 77 cents or 49.7 per cent to 77 cents. Shares in drilling company Ensign Energy Services Inc. plunged by as much as 40 per cent on Monday amid a worldwide oil price and stock market crash. The company, which reported a loss of $71.6 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $155 million in the year-earlier period, was swept along in a tide that swept away as much as 30 per cent from the value of the S&P/TSX capped energy index. The influx of bad news for the energy sector is almost biblical, Ensign CEO Bob Geddes said on a conference call with analysts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press