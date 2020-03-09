Loading articles...

North American stock markets plunge in initial trading, loonie down

Last Updated Mar 9, 2020 at 9:54 am EDT

A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

North American stock markets nose-dived in initial trading as the price of oil collapsed and the loonie plunged against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1,441.65 points at 14,733.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,884.88 points at 23,979.90. The S&P 500 index was down 208.16 points at 2,764.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 588.18 points at 7,987.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.47 cents US compared with an average of cents US on 74.51 cents US.

The April crude contract was down US$8.56 at US$32.72 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 2.6 cents at US$1.734 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$12.60 at US$1,685.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 7.00 cents at US$2.4905 a pound.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
SB DVP south of Eglinton, the centre lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle and approaching eglinton, there is a ve…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:10 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Pretty sunrise at 7:40am March9 #Toronto sunrise 🌄 Picture courtesy CN Tower ⁦@EarthCam⁩ Mild Monday. Rain moves in la…
Latest Weather
Read more