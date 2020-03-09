Loading articles...

Male youth in custody after stabbing in North York school

Last Updated Mar 9, 2020 at 3:56 pm EDT

A police cruiser is seen parked outside William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute on March 9, 2020. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

One male youth is in custody after allegedly stabbing a female youth in a North York school on Monday.

Police responded to a call at a school in the Dufferin Street and Codsell Avenue area shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The female youth suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not confirm at which school the stabbing took place, but police cruisers were parked outside William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

