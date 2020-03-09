Loading articles...

Kalen Schlatter expected to testify at his murder trial today

Last Updated Mar 9, 2020 at 5:23 am EDT

Kalen Schlatter makes a brief court appearance via video to face a new charge of first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey (Marianne Boucher/CITYNEWS)

A Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman he had just met is expected to testify at his murder trial today.

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Tess Richey, a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a stairwell days after she went missing in November 2017.

Court has seen security footage that showed Schlatter and Richey walking down an alley together the night she disappeared, then Schlatter emerging alone about 45 minutes later.

The trial has also heard Schlatter’s DNA was on Richey’s pants and inside her bra.

Defence lawyers have raised questions about another man seen on security video from the area that night.

Jurors heard last week from Schlatter’s former cellmate, a longtime criminal who said Schlatter confessed to strangling Richey with a scarf after she refused to have sex with him.

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:07 AM
Clear! #WBQEW approaching Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. So how many people got the deck chairs out over the weekend and have perhaps a li…
Latest Weather
Read more