Italy extends COVID-19 restriction zone to entire country
by Colleen Barry And Antonio Calanni, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted Mar 9, 2020 5:06 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 9, 2020 at 5:11 pm EDT
A sign on a closed shop reads, in Italian: "We are closed. We are all in good health. We are closed only for caution. Will see you soon", in Rome, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy extended it's restriction zone due to coronavirus to include the entire country Monday. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is extending restrictions on travel from the north to the entire country to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Conte said Monday night that a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.
“There won’t be just a red zone,” Conte told reporters referring to a lockdown of areas in northern Italy instituted over the weekend. “There will be Italy” as a protected area, he said.