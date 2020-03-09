Loading articles...

Hamlet in southern Alberta evacuated after train hits propane truck

THREE HILLS, Alta. — People in the hamlet of Swalwell northeast of Calgary have been forced from their homes after a Canadian National freight train collided with a tanker truck carrying propane.

CN says there are no reports of injuries or a fire.

A CN spokesman says propane spilled from the truck and the area has been evacuated as a precaution.

CN says no goods from the train carrying intermodal containers spilled.

It says the crash happened Monday afternoon as the truck was crossing the railway at an intersection.

Kneehill County says fire department staff are going door-to-door to ensure that residents leave.

An Alberta Emergency Alert is warning people to avoid the area and evacuate immediately.

Residents are being asked to register at a reception centre at the Prairie Bible Institute in nearby Three Hills.

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 at the 400 - emergency crews now on scene. Fire quickly put out. The right lane is blocked in the ex…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:18 PM
Here comes the rain again. Starting tonight. You will need extra travel time for the morning commute. Heaviest of t…
Latest Weather
Read more