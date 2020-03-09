Loading articles...

Grains, livestock lower.

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was off 8 cents at $5.1440 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 10.4 cents at $3.7360 a bushel; May oats was down 9 cents at $2.6120 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 16.8 cents at 8.662 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell 3.85 cents at $1.0375 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off 4.8 scents at $1.2780 a pound; Apr. lean hogs dropped 1.58 cents at .6427 a pound.

The Associated Press

