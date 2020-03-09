Loading articles...

Georgia congressman Graves' son injured during cycling race

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Tom Graves’ son was critically injured while competing in a race with Georgia Tech’s cycling team on Sunday morning.

The Republican congressman said on Twitter on Monday that his son John was injured during a cycling event in Calhoun, Georgia and airlifted to a trauma centre.

“He remains in intensive care and is being cared for by a top-notch team of doctors and medical professionals,” Graves said.

The six-term Graves, who represents Georgia’s conservative northwest corner, announced in December that he’s not seeking reelection this year.

Graves is a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

Before he ran for Congress in 2010, Graves served seven years in the Georgia legislature. He was first elected to office at age 32.

The Associated Press

