Federal prosecutor fatally shoots wife, self in California

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A federal prosecutor in California fatally shot his wife before killing himself Sunday, authorities said.

Timothy Delgado, 43, was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California. He shot his 45-year-old wife, Tamara Delgado, in a murder-suicide in Granite Bay, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately have a comment Monday. Delgado appears to have prosecuted narcotics and firearms cases, a search of the office’s website shows.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office could not immediately be reached Monday.

