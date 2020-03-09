Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario elementary teachers to return to bargaining table on Wednesday
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 9, 2020 2:25 pm EDT
The headquarters of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario are seen in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph
Ontario’s elementary teachers are set to resume contract talks with the government on Wednesday.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is set to announce its next phase of strike action this afternoon.
Minutes before the start of that news conference, the government confirmed it is returning to the bargaining table with ETFO on Wednesday.
In previous talks earlier this year, ETFO said it was close to an agreement on several key issues, but that the government negotiators changed positions at the last minute.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce made concessions on two major issues last week, though largely affecting secondary teachers, and has said the ball is now in the unions’ courts.
He offered to increase average high school class sizes from 22 last year to 23 next year _ instead of the government’s original target of 28 _ and allow an opt-out for e-learning courses the Tories previously said would be mandatory.