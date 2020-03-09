'Come From Away' Chinese tour postponed over COVID-19 concerns: organizers

Organizers say the Chinese tour of “Come From Away” has been postponed in light of concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Newfoundland-set musical was slated to open in China this spring.

A spokesman for Junkyard Dog Productions says the tour has been rescheduled to 2022, citing the global impact of COVID-19.

China has reported more than 80,000 COVID-19 cases since the novel coronavirus first emerged near the central city of Wuhan late last year.

The virus has spread to more than 100 countries, including Canada, where about 70 cases have been reported.

“Come From Away” tells the true story of how the tiny town of Gander welcomed more than 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 9/11.

The Tony Award-winning show has toured North America, and travelled to London’s West End and Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2020.

