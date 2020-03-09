Loading articles...

First COVID-19 death in Canada

Last Updated Mar 9, 2020 at 2:31 pm EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Organizers of the Collision conference say they are cancelling the in-person component this year amid global concerns around a novel form of coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

British Columbia’s health officer has confirmed a senior citizen suffering from COVID-19 has died.

The man died at a care centre in North Vancouver.

This is believed to be the first death in Canada related to the virus.

Two other residents of the care home have also tested positive.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB QEW at Dixie - all lanes reopened. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:12 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Keep an eye on the high for today at #Toronto YYZ. We could possibly be giving away a lot of cash with our 💰Weather Gua…
Latest Weather
Read more