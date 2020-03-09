Loading articles...

Brazil's president says he will undergo fifth surgery

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to journalists after meeting with military commanders at the Defense Ministry in Brasilia, Brazil. President Donald Trump and Bolsonaro are expected to discuss the crisis in Venezuela, a possible free-trade agreement between their countries and Chinese telecom company Huawei over a working dinner Saturday, March 7 at Trump's resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says that he will undergo yet another surgery as a result of his near-fatal stabbing on the campaign trail in 2018.

Bolsonaro, speaking in an interview broadcast Sunday on television network Record, said the surgery “should be the last one,” without providing further details. It would be his fifth procedure since the assassination attempt. His spokesperson did not provide additional information.

Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen in September 2018 during a campaign rally while being carried on the shoulders of supporters. The attempt on his life caused intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding, and required emergency surgery.

He has since had a series of other operations, to unblock his intestine, remove a colostomy bag, and correct a hernia related to his recovery.

The interview was conducted by a comedian impersonating Bolsonaro, and who wore a mock presidential sash.

David Biller, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
UPDATE: Delays on the QEW through Mississauga - left lane closed both ways at Dixie for guardrail repairs. #QEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:12 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Keep an eye on the high for today at #Toronto YYZ. We could possibly be giving away a lot of cash with our 💰Weather Gua…
Latest Weather
Read more