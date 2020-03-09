Loading articles...

Booker endorses Biden, says he'll 'restore honour' to office

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., walks to the Senate chamber, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed former Vice-President Joe Biden. Booker announced on Twitter early Monday that Biden will “restore honour to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”

Booker’s decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

The Associated Press

