1 more new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Ontario; provincial total now 35

The government’s website tracking novel coronavirus cases says one more case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the total in the province to 35.

The latest patient is a woman in her 30s who is believed to have contracted the virus via close contact.

She went to Brampton Civic Hospital and is now self-isolating at home.

Earlier in the day, Ontario health officials announced two new cases in the province – a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran and upon returning to Canada went to North York General Hospital. They are also both self-isolating at home.

Four of the people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have since been cleared of the virus.