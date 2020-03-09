Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
1 more new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Ontario; provincial total now 35
by News Staff
Posted Mar 9, 2020 9:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 9, 2020 at 9:45 pm EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP) AP
The
government’s website tracking novel coronavirus cases says one more case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the total in the province to 35.
The latest patient is a woman in her 30s who is believed to have contracted the virus via close contact.
She went to Brampton Civic Hospital and is now self-isolating at home.
Earlier in the day,
Ontario health officials announced two new cases in the province – a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran and upon returning to Canada went to North York General Hospital. They are also both self-isolating at home.
Four of the people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have since been cleared of the virus.
