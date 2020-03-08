Loading articles...

The Latest: Mideast stock markets sharply drop on virus fear

People wearing masks as a precaution against the COVID-19 illness walk near a wall painting of martial arts star Bruce Lee, in Hong Kong, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ROME — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak(all times local):

8 a.m.

Stocks markets in the Mideast are suffering sharp drops in early trading Sunday over fears about the new coronavirus and demand in crude oil falling amid a failure by OPEC and allied nations to cut production.

The Dubai Financial Market saw stocks drop by over 8% in a sharp selloff. Boursa Kuwait stopped trading as shares fell below 7%. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange dropped by 6%

Around the world, more and more countries were bracing for a surge in virus cases. Events and festivals were called off. Travel restrictions and warnings were issued. A nose-dive in tourist traffic and possible disruptions to supply chains set off fears of a worldwide economic slowdown.

