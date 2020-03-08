Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

The latest news on the novel coronavirus and the illness dubbed COVID-19 (all times Eastern):

 

11:27 a.m.

Alberta’s top medical official announced two new presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The province is now dealing with three presumptive cases and one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to provide more details about the new patients on Sunday afternoon.

The Canadian Press

