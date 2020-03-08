Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South Korea’s military says North fired 3 unidentified projectiles
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 8, 2020 7:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 8, 2020 at 8:21 pm EDT
FILE - This Saturday, May 4, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, equipped with binoculars, observing tests of different weapons systems, in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it has detected the three launches made from a town in the North’s South Hamgyong province.
The statement said South Korea’s military is monitoring North Korea for possible additional launches.
In recent days, North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November. South Korea and some European countries protested against the launches, and the North has lashed out at it saying it has the sovereignty rights to conduct military drills.
Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled since the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam in Hanoi ended without any agreement. Kim had entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in the face of “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure.