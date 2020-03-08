Loading articles...

Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday night's $11.4 Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — An Ontario ticket holder won Saturday night’s $11.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 11 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Rexdale Blvd remains closed between Queens Plate Drive and Hwy 27 - collision investigation. #citystreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:00 AM
Good morning! Sunrise at 7:42 am today. Mainly sunny this morning with temps near 2 degrees. Breezy SW winds late a…
Latest Weather
Read more