Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Scarborough collision

Last Updated Mar 8, 2020 at 3:15 pm EDT

Police investigate after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a Scarborough neighbourhood on March 8, 2020. (CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry)

A motorcycle rider is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the North Bonnington Avenue and Zenith Drive area at around 2 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

EMS said they transported a man in his 30s to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

 

 

