Milwaukee bar fight shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MILWAUKEE — A shooting that erupted during a bar fight in Milwaukee early Sunday has killed one man and injured three others, police said.

Police said the fight broke out inside the bar just before 2 a.m. Sunday and resulted in multiple people firing shots at each other, both inside and outside of the bar.

A 31-year-old man died at the scene. Another 31-year-old man is in critical condition. A 34-year-old man is being treated for a graze wound. A 26-year-old man suspected of being involved is being treated after he showed up at a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He is in custody while police continue to investigate.

Police did not release the name of the bar, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Associated Press

