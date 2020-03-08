Loading articles...

Government to bring Canadian passengers aboard virus-stricken cruise ship home

Last Updated Mar 8, 2020 at 5:05 pm EDT

In this Feb. 11, 2020 photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. Alberta's first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus involves a woman from the southern part of the province who was on a cruise ship that is being held for testing off the coast of California. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The federal government plans to bring Canadians on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship docked in California home.

Global Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the government has secured a plane which will fly passengers aboard the Grand Princess home following a request for assistance from the United States government.

There are 237 Canadian passengers on board the cruise ship.

No date has been announced for the repatriation but passengers will be flown from San Francisco to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

More to come.

