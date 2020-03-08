Government to bring Canadian passengers aboard virus-stricken cruise ship home

The federal government plans to bring Canadians on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship docked in California home.

Global Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the government has secured a plane which will fly passengers aboard the Grand Princess home following a request for assistance from the United States government.

There are 237 Canadian passengers on board the cruise ship.

No date has been announced for the repatriation but passengers will be flown from San Francisco to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

