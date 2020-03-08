Loading articles...

Girl, 10, seriously injured after being struck by car in Mississauga

Last Updated Mar 8, 2020 at 5:39 pm EDT

A man was charged with dangerous driving after a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after a car crashed into a bus shelter. TWITTER/PRP

A man is facing dangerous driving charges after a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured when a car crashed through a bus shelter in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the scene at Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard following reports someone had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arriving, police say the vehicle struck the child after crashing through the bus shelter.

Paramedics say the girl was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The vehicle, with three occupants in the car, remained at the scene. Police have charged the driver with dangerous driving.

