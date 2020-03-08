Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Conservatives call for spending cuts, waste reduction in federal budget
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 8, 2020 2:56 pm EDT
Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks to the Canadian Club of Canada in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are calling for spending cuts and waste reduction in the coming federal budget to unleash the economy and create jobs.
The Tories say reckless Liberal spending has left the cupboard bare as national crises place new demands on the treasury.
Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre says the economy was sputtering even before the novel coronavirus and rail blockades began threatening growth.
He claims that has left Canada with a weak and vulnerable economy in uncertain times.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government has the fiscal wiggle room to help businesses through any challenges posed by the disease known as COVID-19.
Morneau says budget will help with immediate health issues while trying to decrease the federal debt as a percentage of the national economy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.
The Canadian Press
