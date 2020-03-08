Loading articles...

Business as usual at North American box office amid virus

In this image released by Disney/Pixar, characters Laurel, voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from left, Ian, voiced by Tom Holland, and Barley, voiced by Chris Pratt, appear in a scene from "Onward." (Disney/Pixar via AP)

LOS ANGELES — North American audiences are not staying away from theatres amid virus concerns according to the weekend’s box office numbers. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” topped the charts as expected and the Ben Affleck basketball drama “The Way Back” also opened normally.

“Onward” earned $40 million from 4,310 North American locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It’s on the lower end of openings for the studio, more in line with “The Good Dinosaur’s” launch in 2015. The film “Onward” is an original story about two brothers voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

Internationally it picked up $28 million. Disney noted that outside of Asia-Pacific regions, coronavirus concerns have not made a material impact.

Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” fell to second place in its second weekend with $15.2 million. In third place, Warner Bros.’ “The Way Back” picked up $8.5 million from largely older audiences.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

