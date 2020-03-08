Loading articles...

Bass fishing tournament expected to reel in tourism dollars

One of the world’s most popular fishing tournaments is expected to bring in millions of tourism dollars to Alabama.

The 50th Bassmaster Classic was underway on Lake Guntersville this weekend, WHNT-TV reported.

The three-day tournament is bringing in more than $30 million to Alabama, Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar said. Most, if not all, of the hotels in town are booked up, she said.

The event, known as the Super Bowl of bass fishing, draws tourists from around the globe. Hundreds of them braved the cold weather to watch 53 anglers take off from Civitan Park in Guntersville.

The Associated Press

