2 dead, 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Last Updated Mar 8, 2020 at 9:10 am EDT

Undated photo of a Hamilton Police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people dead and two others seriously injured early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a report of a shooting at Sam’s Tavern on Barton Street East at around 5 a.m.

Hamilton paramedics transported four people to the hospital.

Police tweeted at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday that a second person had died of their injuries.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and will release more details later today.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

||
