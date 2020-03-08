2 dead, 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people dead and two others seriously injured early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a report of a shooting at Sam’s Tavern on Barton Street East at around 5 a.m.

Hamilton paramedics transported four people to the hospital.

Police tweeted at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday that a second person had died of their injuries.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and will release more details later today.