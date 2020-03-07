Small earthquake felt in Homer, Anchorage and Eagle River

ANCHOR POINT, Alaska — Residents of Homer, Anchorage and Eagle River felt a small earthquake that hit south-central Alaska Saturday, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit at 7:15 a.m. in the Cook Inlet region and had a depth of about 57 miles (92 km), the centre said.

The earthquake’s epicenter was 34 miles (55 km) west of Anchor Point.

The Associated Press