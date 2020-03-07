Loading articles...

Ontario Liberals to choose new party leader

Last Updated Mar 7, 2020 at 7:11 am EST

The Ontario Liberal party could have a new leader as early as today.

Party faithful will be gathering in Mississauga to choose the person to lead them into the next election.

Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca is heavily favoured to take the top job.

Other leadership contenders include Del Duca’s former cabinet colleagues Michael Coteau and Mitzie Hunter, former public servants Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo, and Ottawa-based lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth.

