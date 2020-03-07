Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $30 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 10 will grow to approximately $40 million.

The Canadian Press

