No California dreaming for the Leafs after disappointing road trip

Leafs fans already know this. Hockey fans already know this. Right now is a critical time in hockey as teams are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, it’s not rocket science.

So with that out of the way, Leafs fans had high hopes as Mitch Marner and company packed their bags to travel to sunny California to take on three of the worst teams in the NHL.

But, just like the hopes of Kim Kardashian having a music career, those hopes died quickly.

Toronto went 0-3, picking up just one point during the three-game stretch. They lost 5-2 to San Jose, 1-0 in a shootout to the Los Angeles Kings and 2-1 to Anaheim.

Toronto still holding a playoff spot

Ok, let’s be honest here. The road trip stunk. They lost all three games and were shut out in one of them. The team is without some key players in the lineup, but they are still in a playoff spot.

They hold a five-point lead over the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division.

This stinks for the people who stayed up very late all week (including myself) to watch the #Leafs pick up one point of a possible six and score a total three goals in 3 games. Just a great way to start off your weekend, right?#saracasim #LeafsForever — Jacob Pacheco (@JacobPacheco6) March 7, 2020

Nylander breaks goalless streak.

William Nylander put one in the back of the net with just three minutes left in the game on Friday night against the Ducks. He helped save them from an embarrassment where they wouldn’t be shut-out two games in a row.

Do I need to remind you of how the Ducks are one of the worst teams?

They still lost 2-1 but the goal was Nylander’s 30th of the season. His goal snapped the Leafs’ scoring drought of a whopping 144 minutes and 33 seconds.

Nylander nets his 30th of the season#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/CkJaRsrVCy — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 7, 2020

Taking a break from social media

Don’t expect any Snapchat videos or Instagram selfies from Mitch Marner anytime soon. The fan favourite said, after the game, he thinks the team should go dark from social media.

It’s weird when you only show up for 20 minutes and lose. Hockey’s a strange game. #leafs — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) March 7, 2020

“I think for our team it’s just about staying off that — the social media, people are just going to start getting on us and we’re a unit in here, we’re a team.”

“We’re all in this together,” Auston Matthews said after Friday’s loss. “You play through the good and the bad and the adversity. Obviously, in the position that we’re in, there are lots of critics and lots of stuff that comes with it, but I think in this room, we’re headstrong.”

The Leafs next game is at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.