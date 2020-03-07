Loading articles...

Male, 17, stabbed at Victoria Park station

Last Updated Mar 7, 2020 at 7:43 am EST

A sign for Victoria Park Station is seen in Toronto on Nov. 3, 2018. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

A 17-year-old male is in hospital Saturday morning after being stabbed at Victoria Park station.

Police were called to the subway station just before midnight Friday.

The victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the leg during a robbery and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At least one suspect has been arrested and police are looking for several more suspects. They do not have the number of individuals wanted or a description of the suspects.

Investigators are currently reviewing video at this point.

 

