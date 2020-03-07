Man injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

A man has suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Flemingdon Park.

Police were called to complex on St. Dennis Drive, just off Don Mills Road near the Ontario Science Centre following reports of shots being fired just after 7:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, police located evidence of gunfire and a victim who was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police have not released any suspect information except to say that the shots apparently came from a black car.